US Invests $19Mln To Expand Telemedicine In Rural Communities - Health Dept.

The US government has awarded $19 million to 36 recipients in a bid to improve health in rural and other underserved communities by expanding access to and the quality of telemedicine, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US government has awarded $19 million to 36 recipients in a bid to improve health in rural and other underserved communities by expanding access to and the quality of telemedicine, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday.

"Telehealth expands access to care and is a vital tool for improving health equity by providing timely clinical assessment and treatment for our most vulnerable populations," the HHS said in a press release. "This funding will help drive the innovation necessary to build clinical networks, educational opportunities, and trusted resources to further advance telehealth.

Projects funded with the $19 million include $4.55 awarded to 12 regional and 2 national telehealth resource centers. In addition, nine health organizations will receive $4.28 million to build telehealth networks and train Primary care providers to use the technology in treating patients with complex conditions such as drug addiction and long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19, the release said.

The program also includes $6.5 million earmarked for two organizations to establish units in academic medical centers that will serve as incubators to pilot new telehealth services, the release added.

