US Invests $30Mln In To Ensure Critical Supplies For Clean Power - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US laboratories and university-led researchers will receive grants totaling $30 million to develop technologies needed to supply critical materials for electric vehicles and clean electricity, the Energy Department (DOE) said on Thursday.

"The selected research projects aim to diversify the supply of, develop substitutes for, and improve the reuse and recycling of rare earth and platinum group elements that are critical for many clean energy and high-tech applications," DOE said in a press release.

The materials include cobalt for electric vehicle batteries, neodymium for windmills and electronics, and platinum for emissions control and fuel production technologies, the release said.

The research projects range from single Principal Investigator (PI) to multi-PI, multi-institution efforts and are led by 10 universities and 3 National Laboratories, the release added.

Total funding is $30 million from DOE's Office of Science for projects lasting up to three years in duration, with $10 million in the Fiscal Year 2021, according to the release.

