US Invests $35Mln in COVID-19 Test That Yields Results in 5 Minutes - Defense Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A $35.1 million contract with COVID-19 test maker LightDeck Diagnostics seeks 20-fold expansion in production of rapid tests to 1 million per month, the Defense Department (DoD) said on Wednesday.

"These unique point-of-care tests deliver laboratory quality results in five minutes," a DoD press release said. "This industrial base expansion effort will increase LightDeck Diagnostics' domestic production capability of their SARS-CoV-2 Ultra-Rapid Antigen and COVID-19 Total Antibody Tests.

.. from 50,000 tests per month to 1 million tests per month by September 2022."

The contract is funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through Health Care Enhancement Act, the release said.

The law enacted in April 2020 is intended to support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources, the release added.