US Invests $45Mln To Research Links Of Clean Power Sources To Grids - Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A consortium funded in part by $45 million in research grants will attempt to develop technology and hardware to bring large quantities of solar- and wind-generated electricity into US power grids, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.

The effort will be led by the Universal Interoperability for GridForming Inverters (UNIFI) Consortium, which will link the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the University of Washington, and the Electric Power Research Institute, with researchers, utilities, and system operators to develop grid-scale inverter technologies, the department said in a press release.

"UNIFI will focus on integrating these inverters into electric grids at any scale, to enable high penetration of inverter-based resources, like solar and wind," the release said.

"In particular, UNIFI will conduct and coordinate research, development, and demonstration, as well as create educational and workforcetraining materials focusing on planning, designing, and operating grids with a high level of inverterbased resources."

Solar panels and most wind turbines create direct current (DC) electricity, with inverters used to convert the power to alternating current (AC) electricity used in power grids.

UNIFI will receive $25 million from the Energy Department with an additional $10 million provided by participants, the release said.

The remainder of the $45 million will consist of smaller grants to support development of additional technologies that contribute to the US goal of a carbon-free electricity system by 2035 and a decarbonized energy sector by 2050, the release added.

