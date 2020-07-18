UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Invests Nearly $40Bln In COVID-19 Funding For Aircraft, Ships - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Invests Nearly $40Bln in COVID-19 Funding for Aircraft, Ships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The US deployed the Defense Production Act (DPA) using $36.9 million of COVID-19 relief funds to produce items needed to build and maintain fleets of aircraft and ships, the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

"These actions will help to retain critical workforce capabilities throughout the disruption caused by COVID-19 and to restore some jobs lost because of the pandemic," the release said.

The company Amful will receive $14.9 million to relieve manufacturing bottlenecks and expand production of military grade fuel bladders and auxiliary systems needed in virtually all US military aircraft, the release said.

In addition, Rolls-Royce will receive $22 million to expand domestic production for propellers that are essential to Navy shipbuilding programs, the release added.

The funds were included in more than $2 billion approved by Congress in CARES Act to address the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

The Defense Production Act allows the US government to subsidize manufacturing during a national emergency.

Related Topics

Company Congress All Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

2 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.