US Invests Nearly $40Bln in COVID-19 Funding for Aircraft, Ships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The US deployed the Defense Production Act (DPA) using $36.9 million of COVID-19 relief funds to produce items needed to build and maintain fleets of aircraft and ships, the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

"These actions will help to retain critical workforce capabilities throughout the disruption caused by COVID-19 and to restore some jobs lost because of the pandemic," the release said.

The company Amful will receive $14.9 million to relieve manufacturing bottlenecks and expand production of military grade fuel bladders and auxiliary systems needed in virtually all US military aircraft, the release said.

In addition, Rolls-Royce will receive $22 million to expand domestic production for propellers that are essential to Navy shipbuilding programs, the release added.

The funds were included in more than $2 billion approved by Congress in CARES Act to address the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

The Defense Production Act allows the US government to subsidize manufacturing during a national emergency.