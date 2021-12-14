US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

"We know that the communities hurt most by Covid-19 have often been communities of color, and Treasury has implemented relief legislation with equity in mind," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.

The funding announced by Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will be allocated through the Emergency Capital Investment Program and be directed to 186 banks and credit unions in 36 states, Guam and the District of Columbia, according to the statement.

The move is the latest by President Joe Biden's administration to expand financial access as a way of addressing inequality in the world's largest economy.

The government last June allocated nearly $1.3 billion to community development financial institutions, which offer banking services to poorer or underserved communities.

The funding for latest investment comes from Federal pandemic response programs.