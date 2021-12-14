UrduPoint.com

US Invests Nearly $9 Bn To Increase Minority Lending

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

"We know that the communities hurt most by Covid-19 have often been communities of color, and Treasury has implemented relief legislation with equity in mind," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.

The funding announced by Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will be allocated through the Emergency Capital Investment Program and be directed to 186 banks and credit unions in 36 states, Guam and the District of Columbia, according to the statement.

The move is the latest by President Joe Biden's administration to expand financial access as a way of addressing inequality in the world's largest economy.

The government last June allocated nearly $1.3 billion to community development financial institutions, which offer banking services to poorer or underserved communities.

The funding for latest investment comes from Federal pandemic response programs.

Related Topics

World Columbia June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President ..

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President of Senate

29 minutes ago
 Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia' ..

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

39 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in bus ..

Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in business

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minis ..

Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minister

41 seconds ago
 Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

Sajid Kayani assume charge as CPO Rawalpidi

42 seconds ago
 Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alte ..

Lavrov Points Baerbock's Attention to Lack of Alternative to Minsk-2 - Moscow

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.