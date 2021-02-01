US Invests Over $30Mln to Boost Rare Earths Processing Capacity - Pentagon

The US government is investing more than $30 million under the Defense Production Act (DPA) to boost domestic processing capabilities for light rare earth elements, the Department of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The US government is investing more than $30 million under the Defense Production Act (DPA) to boost domestic processing capabilities for light rare earth elements, the Department of Defense said on Monday.

"Lynas Rare Earths, the largest rare earth element mining and processing company outside of China, has been awarded a Defense Production Act Title III technology investment agreement to establish domestic processing capabilities for light rare earth elements (LREE)," the Defense Department said in a press release.

LREEs are critical to numerous defense and commercial applications, including petroleum refining, glass additives, and magnets used in electric vehicle drivetrain motors and precision-guided munitions, the release said.

"Upon completion of this project, if successful, Lynas will produce approximately 25 percent of the worlds' supply of rare earth element oxides. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lynas USA, Lynas will establish LREE separation capacity in Hondo, Texas," the release added.

Under the technology investment agreement, the Department of Defense is contributing $30.4 million to the project. The Hondo, Texas facility will complement Lynas' existing Australian and Malaysian operations and is expected to be co-located with the proposed Heavy Rare Earths separation facility, according to the release.