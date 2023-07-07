Open Menu

US Invited China To Anti-Drug Coalition Launch, No Indication They Will Join - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Invited China to Anti-Drug Coalition Launch, No Indication They Will Join - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States invited China to join an international coalition against synthetic drugs, which will be launched this week, but received no response from Beijing on the issue for this moment, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson said on Thursday.

"We have invited China, we do not have any indication at the moment that they are going to participate," Robinson told reporters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the first virtual ministerial on the issue on July 7, he added.

Right now, 84 countries around the world and a number of international organizations expressed an interest in joining the coalition, Robinson said. However, he noted that this is only the beginning of the process and expressed the hope that many other countries, including China, will join the coalition over the next year.

Robinson pointed out the US and China have had successful partnerships on counternarcotics in the past.

"Although they may not be engaged with us on this issue in recent months, we continue to actively seek their cooperation," he said.

US official also urged China "to do more" as a global partner to disrupt the illicit synthetic drugs supply chain.

The United States faces a serious crisis related to fentanyl. State Department said earlier that this drug and other synthetic opioids are involved in more deaths of US adults under 50 than any other cause.

The coalition plans to reconvene on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly and the March 2024 UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Drugs China Beijing United States March May July From

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

26 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

26 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

30 minutes ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

34 minutes ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

34 minutes ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

34 minutes ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

34 minutes ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

34 minutes ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

54 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

55 minutes ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World