US Invited China to Anti-Drug Coalition Launch, No Indication They Will Join - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States invited China to join an international coalition against synthetic drugs, which will be launched this week, but received no response from Beijing on the issue for this moment, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson said on Thursday.

"We have invited China, we do not have any indication at the moment that they are going to participate," Robinson told reporters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the first virtual ministerial on the issue on July 7, he added.

Right now, 84 countries around the world and a number of international organizations expressed an interest in joining the coalition, Robinson said. However, he noted that this is only the beginning of the process and expressed the hope that many other countries, including China, will join the coalition over the next year.

Robinson pointed out the US and China have had successful partnerships on counternarcotics in the past.

"Although they may not be engaged with us on this issue in recent months, we continue to actively seek their cooperation," he said.

US official also urged China "to do more" as a global partner to disrupt the illicit synthetic drugs supply chain.

The United States faces a serious crisis related to fentanyl. State Department said earlier that this drug and other synthetic opioids are involved in more deaths of US adults under 50 than any other cause.

The coalition plans to reconvene on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly and the March 2024 UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, according to the State Department.