US Invites 1,000 Foreign Delegates To Ministerial On Religious Freedom - Pompeo

Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:26 PM

The US administration invited hundreds of delegates from around the world to participate in the ministerial on religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the forum in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The US administration invited hundreds of delegates from around the world to participate in the ministerial on religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the forum in Washington.

"We have invited more than 100 foreign delegations, more than 1,000 representatives here," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat assured the audience of Washington's unwavering commitment to religious freedom.

"All people from every place in the globe must be permitted practice faith openly in their homes, in their places of worship, in the public squares, and believe what they want to believe," he said.

Religious leaders from different denominations participated in the ministerial. More than a dozen top US officials, including Vice President Michael Pence and House speaker Nancy Pelosi were also expected to take part in the forum.

