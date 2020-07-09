US invites China to arms control talks, seeing opening

The United States on Thursday invited China to talks on arms control, saying it saw an opening with Beijing on three-way negotiations with Russia despite disagreements

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday invited China to talks on arms control, saying it saw an opening with Beijing on three-way negotiations with Russia despite disagreements.

"The United States welcomes China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations. As such, prudent next steps will need to include face-to-face meetings between the United States and China," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.