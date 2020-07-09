US Invites China To Arms Control Talks, Seeing Opening
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:22 PM
The United States on Thursday invited China to talks on arms control, saying it saw an opening with Beijing on three-way negotiations with Russia despite disagreements
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Thursday invited China to talks on arms control, saying it saw an opening with Beijing on three-way negotiations with Russia despite disagreements.
"The United States welcomes China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations. As such, prudent next steps will need to include face-to-face meetings between the United States and China," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.