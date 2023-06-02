UrduPoint.com

US Invites China To 'Make Bold Decision' To Engage In Strategic Stability Talks - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:48 PM

US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage in Strategic Stability Talks - Sullivan

The United States invites China to "make a bold decision" and engage directly with the United States in discussions on strategic stability and nuclear risk management, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States invites China to "make a bold decision" and engage directly with the United States in discussions on strategic stability and nuclear risk management, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"I believe that the PRC (the People's Republic of China) could make the bold decision to engage directly with the United States in discussions of strategic stability and nuclear risk and that it would be the responsible thing to do for the benefit of our two countries," Sullivan said during an Arms Control Association conference.

Related Topics

China Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Iranian Air Force Commander Says Tehran Needs New ..

Iranian Air Force Commander Says Tehran Needs New Russia-Made Su Fighter Jets

5 seconds ago
 MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

19 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

19 minutes ago
 Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance tra ..

Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance trade with Denmark

31 seconds ago
 US Willing to Engage in Multilateral Arms Control ..

US Willing to Engage in Multilateral Arms Control Efforts With UNSC P5 - Sulliva ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.