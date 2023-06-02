US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage in Strategic Stability Talks - Sullivan

The United States invites China to "make a bold decision" and engage directly with the United States in discussions on strategic stability and nuclear risk management, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States invites China to "make a bold decision" and engage directly with the United States in discussions on strategic stability and nuclear risk management, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"I believe that the PRC (the People's Republic of China) could make the bold decision to engage directly with the United States in discussions of strategic stability and nuclear risk and that it would be the responsible thing to do for the benefit of our two countries," Sullivan said during an Arms Control Association conference.