US Invites Russia to Biden Inauguration, Ambassador Planning to Attend - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The United States has invited Russia to the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Washington told Sputnik.

"An invitation has been received. Participation on the level of ambassador is planned," the embassy representative said.

Biden's inauguration is planned for January 20.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a resolution this week urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Incumbent President Donald Trump from power. However, if that fails then House Democrats will pursue impeachment charges against Trump for inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol.