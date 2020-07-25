UrduPoint.com
US Invokes Defense Act To Safeguard Rare Earths, Magnets Production - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Invokes Defense Act to Safeguard Rare Earths, Magnets Production - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The US government has authorized Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III actions to sustain and strengthen industrial base capabilities and defense-critical workforce in the aviation, rare earth materials and electronics industries, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"[T]he Department of Defense entered into a $33.6 million agreement with eMagin Corporation to sustain and expand critical industrial base production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays capable of meeting high-performance requirements in resolution and brightness," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department has also entered into a $14.

9 million agreement with Meggitt-Rockmart to increase domestic production capability and capacity of military grade fuel bladders for use in a wide range of US military aircraft platforms, the release said.

In addition, the Defense Department entered into a $28.8 million agreement with Urban Mining Company to assist in developing a domestic source for Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) rare earth permanent magnets, the release added.

NdFeB magnets are essential components for many Defense Department programs that enable miniaturization and high performance of guidance, propulsion and power systems, according to the release.

