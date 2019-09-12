UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Invokes Hemisphere Treaty With Allies To Put New Pressure On Venezuela - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Invokes Hemisphere Treaty With Allies to Put New Pressure on Venezuela - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States has invoked a Western Hemisphere treaty with other nations on the continent to coordinate and increase pressures on the Venezuela government of President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The United States joins the Interim Government of Venezuela and ten other countries in invoking the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR)," Pompeo said in a statement. 

The Trump administration recognizes Venezuelan politician Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who declared himself president in April in a so far unsuccessful bid to delegitimize the twice-democratically-elected Maduro.

"We look forward to further high-level discussions with fellow TIAR parties, as we come together to collectively address the urgent crisis raging within Venezuela and spilling across its border through the consideration of multilateral economic and political options," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also claimed that Maduro posed a threat to the Venezuelan people and that his actions threatened the peace and security of Venezuela's neighbors.

While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as country's leader, Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and numerous other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Turkey China Washington Threatened Trump United States Venezuela April Border Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

28 minutes ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

40 minutes ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

1 hour ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

1 hour ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.