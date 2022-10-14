UrduPoint.com

US Involvement In Ukraine Conflict Fraught With Catastrophic Consequences - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The more the United States is involved in the Ukraine conflict, the higher the risk of provoking a clash between the major nuclear powers, fraught with catastrophic consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik.

"The logic of the current situation is simple: the more the US is involved in supporting the Kiev regime on the battlefield, the more it becomes a party to the military confrontation with Russia, and thus risks provoking a direct armed clash between the largest nuclear powers, fraught with catastrophic consequences," Ryabkov said.

The deputy minister drew parallels between the Cuban Missile Crisis and the current escalation of tensions between Moscow and Washington, adding that in both cases "we have to talk about the destructive for international security and strategic stability desire of Washington to gain a decisive military and strategic superiority.

"

Ryabkov said that the US is raising the stakes in the Ukraine conflict, believing in the ability to "remotely" control the escalation without harming itself. The minister added that the US will continue to "wage war" against Russia at the hands of Ukrainians, "who play the role of hostages and victims."

The deputy minister expressed hope that "US politicians will finally realize their responsibility for the fate of the world," as it was demonstrated by Soviet and US leaders in 1962 while working out a political and diplomatic solution to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Cuban missile crisis, also known as the Caribbean crisis, took place in October 1962, when the US discovered that the Soviet Union had deployed ballistic missiles in Cuba. The move was triggered by a similar US deployment in Turkey. The crisis is widely seen as one of the most dramatic standoffs of the Cold War.

