US-Iran crisis spurs energy fears

Pakistan's decision not to become a party in US-Iran conflict is laudable and according to the national interests which has improved the global image of the country, a business leader said

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Pakistan's decision not to become a party in US-Iran conflict is laudable and according to the national interests which has improved the global image of the country, a business leader said.Pakistan has decided that not to take sides and not to compromise on its national security but the government should take immediate decisions amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran.The conflict can result in unprecedented hike in energy prices and the government must be prepared to cushion its impact, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

If the tensions escalate into a war it will disrupt oil 25 percent of oil and 33 percent of gas supplies to the oil importing countries spelling a disaster for all oil-importing nations, he added.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the tensions would also cause fluctuations in the currencies of many countries; it will hit stock markets values and lead to an immediate rise in oil and gold prices which will destabilize budgets and increase poverty.He said that oil prices are already rising and will rise further unless the situation is relieved.