US, Iran Discuss Possible Prisoner Release With Help of Qatar, UK - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States and Iran are engaged in indirect discussions on a possible prisoner exchange with the United Kingdom and Qatar playing an intermediary role in the talks, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing four sources in the know.

According to the sources, the talks have resulted in some progress made, but it still remains to be seen whether any agreement will be reached.

Negotiators are leaning towards a 2021 formula whereby the United States would commit to unlocking billions of Dollars in Iranian accounts in South Korea in exchange for the release of imprisoned Americans, the report said.

At the same time, Iran will have the right to use the unlocked funds only within the framework of the existing sanctions regime, that is, for purposes related to the purchase of food, medicine, or other humanitarian needs, the report added.

During the discussions, the United States and Iran discussed the possible role of Qatar in overseeing the transfer of funds to Tehran, the sources said.

Earlier in the month, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to convey "messages from the United States to the Iranians which included points on the prisoner release," according to the sources.

The news comes amid repeated statements by Biden administration officials that Washington has now completely abandoned the idea of reaching an agreement on the so-called Iranian nuclear program, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after Tehran allegedly began supplying Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles amid its conflict with Ukraine.