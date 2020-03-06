UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Winds Up Meetings With UK, French Officials - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Winds Up Meetings With UK, French Officials - State Department

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook concluded a three-day visit to the United Kingdom and France to review policy toward the Islamic Republic, the State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook concluded a three-day visit to the United Kingdom and France to review policy toward the Islamic Republic, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"In London, Special Representative Hook met with Members of Parliament and thought leaders to discuss Iran policy and US strategy in the middle East.

� In Paris, he met with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany for discussions on Iran," the release said.

While the release provided no details of Hook's meetings, the visit came amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120 in Iran thus far, as well as a new allegations from the United States that Tehran has broken out of a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The original agreement, which the US has abandoned, contains provisions for so called snapback sanctions if Iran violates the accord.

Related Topics

Iran Parliament Nuclear France Visit Germany London Paris Tehran United Kingdom United States Middle East 2015 From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Failure to Share Coronavirus Data Hampers ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis contributing towards economy

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Ireland in first T20

2 minutes ago

'Seraiki Ajrak Day' marked with enthusiasm

2 minutes ago

'Academia-industry vital for knowledge-based econo ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial governments asked to play role in check ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.