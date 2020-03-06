US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Winds Up Meetings With UK, French Officials - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook concluded a three-day visit to the United Kingdom and France to review policy toward the Islamic Republic, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"In London, Special Representative Hook met with Members of Parliament and thought leaders to discuss Iran policy and US strategy in the middle East.

� In Paris, he met with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany for discussions on Iran," the release said.

While the release provided no details of Hook's meetings, the visit came amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120 in Iran thus far, as well as a new allegations from the United States that Tehran has broken out of a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The original agreement, which the US has abandoned, contains provisions for so called snapback sanctions if Iran violates the accord.