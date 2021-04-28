UrduPoint.com
US Iran Envoy Malley Traveling To Vienna For Additional JCPOA Talks - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Iran Envoy Malley Traveling to Vienna For Additional JCPOA Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US special envoy Rob Malley is traveling to take part in an additional round of talk on the Iran nuclear deal, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Rob Malley I believe is either on his way to the region or there now to take part in an additional round of negotiations.

We have felt that even though they are indirect, obviously a diplomatic process, diplomatic discussions are the right approach, and we have been encouraged by the fact that they've been continuing," Psaki said.

