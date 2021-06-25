UrduPoint.com
US-Iran JCPOA Talks To Resume Soon, 'Serious Differences' Remain - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:29 AM

The seventh round of talks regarding the Iranian nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume soon but a number of significant differences between the United States and Iran remain, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The seventh round of talks regarding the Iranian nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume soon but a number of significant differences between the United States and Iran remain, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday.

"We just concluded round six.

We will be resuming or coming back to round seven sometime in the not too distant future," the official said during a briefing. "We still have serious differences that have not been bridged, serious differences with Iran over the host of issues, whether it's the nuclear steps that Iran needs to take to come back into compliance, the sanctions relief that the US will be offering or the sequence of steps that both sides will be taking."

