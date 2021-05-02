UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Iran May Agree On Prisoner Swap, Partial Unfreezing Of Assets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

US, Iran May Agree on Prisoner Swap, Partial Unfreezing of Assets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Washington and Tehran may exchange prisoners as part of a possible deal that may also envision the US unfreezing $7 billion of Iran's assets, Lebanese Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Iranian sources.

According to the broadcaster, the US plans to release four detained Iranian nationals, while Iran, in exchange, will hand over four US citizens suspected of spying.

The four Iranians detained in the US were allegedly helping Tehran bypass the imposed embargo, Al Mayadeen said.

Additionally, as part of the deal, Washington may release $7 billion of frozen Iranian assets, the broadcaster stated.

Reportedly, the Biden administration was not willing to unfreeze any assets, but it was a crucial point in the negotiations for the Iranian side.

Similar issues were discussed between the Iranian and British delegations, Al Mayadeen added.

On Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed during talks in Vienna to remove multiple people and entities from the lists of sanctions against Tehran and are currently working on the text of the document.

The next JCPOA meeting in Vienna is planned for May 7.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Washington Vienna Tehran May Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

7 minutes ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.