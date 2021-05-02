US, Iran May Agree on Prisoner Swap, Partial Unfreezing of Assets - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Washington and Tehran may exchange prisoners as part of a possible deal that may also envision the US unfreezing $7 billion of Iran's assets, Lebanese Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Iranian sources.

According to the broadcaster, the US plans to release four detained Iranian nationals, while Iran, in exchange, will hand over four US citizens suspected of spying.

The four Iranians detained in the US were allegedly helping Tehran bypass the imposed embargo, Al Mayadeen said.

Additionally, as part of the deal, Washington may release $7 billion of frozen Iranian assets, the broadcaster stated.

Reportedly, the Biden administration was not willing to unfreeze any assets, but it was a crucial point in the negotiations for the Iranian side.

Similar issues were discussed between the Iranian and British delegations, Al Mayadeen added.

On Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed during talks in Vienna to remove multiple people and entities from the lists of sanctions against Tehran and are currently working on the text of the document.

The next JCPOA meeting in Vienna is planned for May 7.