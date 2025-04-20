US, Iran Report Progress In Nuclear Talks, Will Meet Again
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The United States and Iran made progress in a second round of high-stakes talks on Tehran's nuclear programme on Saturday and agreed to meet again next week, both sides said.
The Oman-mediated talks in Rome lasted about four hours, Iranian state television and a senior US official said. Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi declared it a "good meeting" that yielded progress.
"This time we managed to reach a better understanding on a series of principles and goals," he told Iranian state tv.
The senior US official said in a statement, "Today, in Rome over four hours in our second round of talks, we made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions.
"
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the parties "agreed to resume indirect talks at a technical level over the next few days and subsequently continue at the level of two senior negotiators next Saturday", April 26.
The US official confirmed another meeting next week but did not specify which day or where.
Oman said the third round would be in Muscat, returning to the site of the first talks a week ago.
