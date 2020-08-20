UrduPoint.com
US, Iraq Agree To Form Group To Orchestrate Final Steps Of US Withdrawal - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

US, Iraq Agree to Form Group to Orchestrate Final Steps of US Withdrawal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States and Iraq have agreed to form a special group that will determine the timetable for the complete withdrawal of US-led coalition troops from the country, media reported Thursday.

According to the Baghdad al-Yawn news outlet, the agreement was one of the many inked in Washington this morning during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House.

There was a flurry of activity in Iraq's diplomatic circles in the days leading up to the visit. Over $8 billion worth of deals, mainly in the energy sector, have been signed by US companies with Iraqi officials over the week.

US President Donald Trump before the meeting touted the significant drawdown of troops in the country under his leadership.

The recent months have seen multiple handovers of military bases and airfield across Iraq from US-led coalition forces to Iraqi control.

The Iraqi parliament voted to ban the presence of any foreign powers on Iraqi soil following Trump's assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

