US, Iraq Consulting Over Attacks On Military Installations - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States is engaged in consultations with Iraq over the recent attacks on military installations and an airport in the northern part of the country, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"This attacks continue and that's concerning. And we are in consultations with our Iraqi partners right now about what the best way forward is on that," Kirby said during a briefing on Monday.

Last week, unidentified militants fired missiles at a Turkish military camp in northern Iraq and launched a drone at the international airport in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

One Turkish serviceman was killed.

Kirby said the Defense Department first wants the Iraqi authorities to investigate the attacks.

"We are giving them the time and space to do that. And I am not going to presuppose or speculate about future responses except to say that if responses deemed warranted than we are going to work with the Iraqis to do that on our own time and in a manner of own choosing to have the effect that we want," he added.

Kirby added that the Iraqi authorities always have the right to act in self-defense.

