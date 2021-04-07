US, Iraq Discuss Redeployment of American Combat Troops in Country - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States and Iraq have addressed the matter of redeployment of any remaining US combat forces in the Middle-eastern country, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Both countries reaffirmed that US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of Iraqi government to support the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) in their fight against ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia]," the statement, issued upon concluding the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, said. "Based on the increasing capacity of the ISF, the parties confirmed that the mission of US and Coalition forces has now transitioned to one focused on training and advisory tasks, thereby allowing for the redeployment of any remaining combat forces from Iraq, with the timing to be established in upcoming technical talks.

The transition of US and other international forces away from combat operations to training, equipping, and assisting the ISF reflects the success of their strategic partnership and ensures support to the ISF's continued efforts to ensure ISIS can never again threaten Iraq's stability."