US, Iraq Set to Agree in Withdrawal of US Troops By Year End - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States and Iraq are expected to agree on the pullout of US forces by the end of 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Iraq does not need any more fighters because it does have those, Iraq Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein was quoted as saying in the report.

In addressing the question what does Iraq need, Hussein said the government needs cooperation in the field of intelligence, help with training as well as needs troops to help the Iraqi forces in the air.