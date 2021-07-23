US, Iraq Set to Agree in Withdrawal of US Troops by Year End - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States and Iraq are expected to agree on the pullout of US forces by the end of 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Iraq does not need any more fighters because it already has those, Iraq Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein was quoted as saying in the report. In addressing the question of what Iraq does need, Hussein said the government needs help in the areas of intelligence, training, and air support.

Officials are expected to announce the transition following Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's trip to the White House on Monday, according to an individual familiar with the matter.

White House coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, met with al-Kadhimi last Thursday, during which time the two discussed mechanisms for troop withdrawal from Iraq and the transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation.

Hussein is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday for the fourth meeting of the US-Iraq Strategic dialogue, where they will review Iraq's political, economic, and security situations.