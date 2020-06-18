US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue May Take Place in US in July - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US-Iraq strategic dialogue may take place in July if conditions allow, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"It [strategic dialogue] will pick back up hopefully next month in the United States if... [COVID-19] conditions will allow them to travel. If not, we'll find another way to do it," McKenzie said at an Aspen Institute webinar.

The general said the strategic dialogue at the ministerial level with the government of Iraq will allow them to go beyond the security pillar and talk about the economic way forward.

On June 11, the US and Iraq held the first "strategic dialogue" meeting. After the talks, the US confirmed that it would continue reducing its military strength in the middle Eastern country following the Iraqi parliament's vote to expel all foreign forces.