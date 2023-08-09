Open Menu

US, Iraq To Form Higher Military Commission On Defense, Security Issues - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The United States and Iraq have decided to create a higher military commission that would focus on defense and security issues, the two countries said in a joint statement after the inaugural meeting of the Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue (JSCD).

"The United States and the Republic of Iraq intend to consult on a future process... to determine how the Coalition's military mission will evolve on a timeline according to the following factors: the threat from ISIS (Islamic State, banned in Russia), operational and environmental requirements, and ISF capability levels. The Iraqi and US delegations committed to form a higher military commission between the US and Iraq to evaluate the future process described above," the statement said on Tuesday.

The two sides, led by Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi and US Assistant Defense Secretary Celeste Wallander, discussed a range of bilateral defense issues. The officials reaffirmed the bilateral commitments to Iraq's security and defense capabilities, the statement said.

They also exchanged opinions over the building of the Iraqi Security Forces through US military assistance and security cooperation programs, the statement said.

In addition, the officials discussed military education opportunities for Iraqi servicemembers and their participation in US-led military exercises, the statement added.

