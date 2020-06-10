UrduPoint.com
US, Iraq To Hold Discussion On Strategic Partnership June 11 - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

US, Iraq to Hold Discussion on Strategic Partnership June 11 - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will lead the US delegation during the new round of discussions on the strategic partnership with Iraq on June 11, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"Beginning tomorrow, Under Secretary Hale will lead discussion with representative departments of Defense, Treasury and other agencies and our [Iraqi] counterparts," Pompeo said during a press briefing.

Pompeo emphasized that the United States and Iraq need a strategic partnership to move forward and reap mutual benefits.

The two sides will cover during the talks all areas of potential cooperation, including in politics, economics, security, culture and energy, Pompeo said.

In April, Iraq's armed forces spokesman said that senior officials from both countries will meet in June to discuss plans for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The resolution was approved after the United States killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad. Members of parliament concluded that the US action violated Iraq's sovereignty.

