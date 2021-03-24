US, Iraq to Renew Strategic Dialogue in April - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States and Iraq will renew their Strategic Dialogue in April, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to renewing our Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq over the month of April. This will be an important opportunity to discuss our mutual interests across a range of fields from security to culture, trade, and climate," Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki also said the first round of the dialogue under the Biden administration will clarify that coalition forces are in Iraq solely for the purpose of training and advising Iraqi forces to ensure that the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) cannot reconstitute.

"The United States is committed first and foremost to Iraq's sovereignty and we look forward to these important discussions with Iraqi leaders on the future our partnership as outlined in the Strategic Framework Agreement between our two countries," Psaki said.