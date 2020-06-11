US, Iraq to Start 'Strategic Dialogue' on Thursday Over Future of Coalition Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States and Iraq will launch a "strategic dialogue" on the international coalition's troops presence in the middle Eastern country in the wake of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing near Baghdad in January and the parliament's subsequent vote to expel foreign forces.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will lead the US delegation, which will also include representatives of departments of defense, treasury and other agencies.

The plans to launch a series of such talks were announced by the United States in early April. Back then, the Iraqi armed forces said that the two sides would discuss a timeline for the full withdrawal of American troops at these talks. Bilateral security operation will continue in military training of Iraqi forces and exchange of experience even after the pullout, they said.

James Jeffrey, the US special envoy to the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), said earlier in June that Washington will present at the talks "where we plan on helping Iraq, where we think the coalition can continue to help Iraq in the fight against Daesh."

The US will also outline how they could help Iraq to recover from COVID-19, tackle the drop in oil prices and deal with "Iranian encroachment on Iraqi sovereignty," according to Jeffrey.

Ahead of the talks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized that the US and Iraq need a strategic partnership to move forward and reap mutual benefits.