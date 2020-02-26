US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Around Al Asad Airbase - CENTCOM

US and Iraqi security forces are conducting operations to protect one of the airbases Iran targeted, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a news report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) US and Iraqi security forces are conducting operations to protect one of the airbases Iran targeted, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a news report on Wednesday.

"Soldiers with the...

1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, are regularly conducting patrols and security operations around the perimeter of Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq with their Iraqi Army counterparts," the report said.

Iran launched a missile attack on Al Asad in January after a US strike killed Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani.

Al Asad is the largest military airbase in Iraq and the second-largest airbase in the US Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).