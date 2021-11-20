UrduPoint.com

US, Iraqi Government Remain Concerned About IS, Washington To Continue To Help - Austin

US, Iraqi Government Remain Concerned About IS, Washington to Continue to Help - Austin

The United States and the Iraqi government remain worried about the Islamic State terror group (IS or ISIS, banned in Russia), and Washington will keep helping Iraq in fighting IS, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The United States and the Iraqi government remain worried about the Islamic State terror group (IS or ISIS, banned in Russia), and Washington will keep helping Iraq in fighting IS, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"We remain concerned about ISIS, the Iraqi government remains concerned about ISIS. We will do everything we can to help support the Iraqi government and making sure that ISIS does not have the ability to regenerate. Our efforts remain focused on training and enabling and helping the Iraqi security forces also keep pressure on ISIS," Austin said at the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.

