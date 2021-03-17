UrduPoint.com
US, Ireland Considering Renewing Partnership On Cancer Treatment - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

US, Ireland Considering Renewing Partnership on Cancer Treatment - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States and Ireland are considering renewing their partnership to advance cancer treatment, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"It is one of the things that [we are] going to focus heavily [on]," Biden said during the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Martin.

The US leader said both countries can learn a lot from each other and expressed commitment to work together on the issue.

Biden also pledged to make major investments in cancer research and development.

