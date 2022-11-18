US, Irish Diplomats Visit Convicted Spy Paul Whelan in Russian Prison - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Irish and US diplomats visited earlier this week convicted spy Paul Whelan in a prison in Russia where he is serving his sentence, the Whelan family said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Irish and US diplomats visited earlier this week convicted spy Paul Whelan in a prison in Russia where he is serving his sentence, the Whelan family said in a statement on Friday.

"Paul was visited by Irish and US Embassy consular staff Wednesday (11/16). They made the drive out to Mordovia as they have repeatedly since he was transferred to IK-17 over two years go," the statement said.

Whelan was also able to call his parents on Thursday and described how he is coping in prison, the statement said.

"Paul told our parents he's picked up a few Russian words, as well as a few in Tajik and the languages of other prisoners at IK-17.

Social grease and a survival resource," the statement said.

The Whelan family suggested that an exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia is one of three potential outcomes for Paul.

"Another is that the governments can't find common ground and nothing happens. And the third is what happened last April, when Paul was left behind," the statement said.

Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage charges for which he was sentenced in June 2020.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russian businessman Viktor Bout was considered and discussed as a person for a possible prisoner exchange.

