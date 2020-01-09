UrduPoint.com
US Is Ready For Talks With Iran Without Preconditions: Kelly Craft Tells UN

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

US is ready for talks with Iran without preconditions: Kelly Craft tells UN

US ambassador to UN Kelly Craft says that General Soleimani was killed for “self-defence” and the US will take additional actions as necessary to protect its personnel  and interest in the Middle East.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said that Washington was ready to start pre-conditions serious talks with Tehran here on Thursday.

“Washington is ready for pre-condition talks with the Iran,” said Kelly Craft in a letter sent to the United Nations Organization.

According to the US media, Craft said that the US carried out attack to kill General Qassem Soleimani for “self-defence” and vowed to take action “as necessary” in order to protect its interests in the middle East.

“The US is read for pre-conditions talks to prevent global peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime,” said Kelly. The reports said that she wrote to the UNO that General Soleimani’s killing was for self-defence and referred to Article 52 of the UN Charter to justify it.

“the US is ready to take additional action in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests as necessary,” she further said.

She went on to say that the US attack was carried out in response to a serious of armed attack by the Iran-backed militia group in recent months. The US aim was to degrade the Iranian ability to conduct attacks against US personnel and its interests in the Middle East, she added.

The offer to talk to Iran came at the moment when US President Donald Trump showed restrain after Iran’s missiles attack at Iraqi bases housing US troops and other allied forces in the region.

On Friday, the US forces killed Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport. An Iraqi Deputy Commander Mohandis Mendi was also killed in the same attack when he was out there with General Soleimani at the airport.

