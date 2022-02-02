UrduPoint.com

US Is Ready To Discuss With Russia Indivisibility Of Security, Its Interpretation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 02:31 PM

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the issues of the indivisibility of security and its interpretation, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposals obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the issues of the indivisibility of security and its interpretation, according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposals obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"We are also prepared for a discussion of the indivisibility of security � and our respective interpretations of that concept � as raised in Article 1 of the Russia's draft bilateral treaty," the document says.

>