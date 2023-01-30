UrduPoint.com

US, Israel Agree To Deepen Cooperation To Counter Iran's Activities - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States and Israel will deepen cooperation to confront and counter Iran's allegedly destabilizing activities in the region and beyond

"We agree that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. And we discussed deepening cooperation to confront and counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the region and beyond," Blinken said following a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Blinken arrived in Israel from Cairo where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

The next and last stop on Blinken's trip to the Middle East will be in the West Bank, where he will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and senior officials to discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations and the importance of a two-state solution.

Earlier in January, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran was ready to renew talks on the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the potential negotiations must be based on a realistic approach without any preliminary conditions.

The JCPOA was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany as well as the European Union in July 2015.

However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions because Iran allegedly violated the accord by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding the United States lift the sanctions regime.

In December 2021, the sides achieved an agreement on two segments of reviving the accord during talks in Vienna. The United States then claimed no significant progress was reached and urged Iran to treat the issue more seriously.

