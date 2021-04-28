UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Israel Agree To Establish Working Group To Counter Iran Drones, Missiles - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

US, Israel Agree to Establish Working Group to Counter Iran Drones, Missiles - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US and Israeli national security advisors met on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, during which time they agreed to form a working group to help address the threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks, according to the White House.

"The United States and Israel agreed to establish an inter-agency working group to focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Precision Guided Missiles produced by Iran and provided to its proxies in the middle East Region," the White House said.

The announcement comes in the wake of rocket attacks launched from Gaza into Israel.

Related Topics

Drone Israel Iran White House Gaza Vehicles United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

3 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

4 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

1 hour ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

1 hour ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

1 hour ago

Vaccinated Americans don't need masks outdoors awa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.