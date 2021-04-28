US, Israel Agree to Establish Working Group to Counter Iran Drones, Missiles - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US and Israeli national security advisors met on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, during which time they agreed to form a working group to help address the threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks, according to the White House.

"The United States and Israel agreed to establish an inter-agency working group to focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Precision Guided Missiles produced by Iran and provided to its proxies in the middle East Region," the White House said.

The announcement comes in the wake of rocket attacks launched from Gaza into Israel.