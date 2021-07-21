UrduPoint.com
US, Israel Begin 2-Week Exercise Juniper Falcon On Friday - European Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US military assets began arriving in Israel for a two-week exercise with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) that begins on Friday, the European Command (EUCOM) said on Wednesday.

"Two US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, arrived in Israel last night with US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Airmen and equipment to support Exercise Juniper Falcon 2021-2 beginning July 23 at various locations in Israel," EUCOM said in a press release.

The exercise marks a continuation of the Juniper Falcon exercises following a series of drills earlier this year, the release said.

The upcoming exercise is designed to test simulated emergency response procedures, ballistic missile defense and crisis response assistance in the defense of Israel, the release added.

While the exercise is driven by overall dynamics in the middle East, the release emphasized that the drills do not represent a response to any recent developments or specific real-world events.

