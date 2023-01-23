UrduPoint.com

US, Israel Begin Exercise Juniper Oak Involving 140 Aircraft, Navy Forces - CENTCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 09:20 PM

US, Israel Begin Exercise Juniper Oak Involving 140 Aircraft, Navy Forces - CENTCOM

The United States and Israel began Exercise Juniper Oak 23.2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, involving a wide range of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft, navy and space forces, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States and Israel began Exercise Juniper Oak 23.2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, involving a wide range of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft, navy and space forces, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday.

"Today, U.S. Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces begin Exercise Juniper Oak 23.

2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The exercise will include a large-scale live fire event with over 140 aircraft including B52s, F35s, F15s, F16s, FA-18s, AC-130, AH64s, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, the release said.

Juniper Oak 23.2 will also involve ground and air long-range precision fires, rotary wing aircraft, space force assets, special operations forces, and infantry forces, according to the release.

Related Topics

Fire Israel United States Event

Recent Stories

Moscow Condemns Burning of Quran by Extremists in ..

Moscow Condemns Burning of Quran by Extremists in Stockholm - Foreign Ministry

6 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Potential McC ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Potential McCarthy Visit to Taiwan

7 seconds ago
 Russian Ambassador Ordered to Leave Estonia on Feb ..

Russian Ambassador Ordered to Leave Estonia on February 7 - Estonian Foreign Min ..

9 seconds ago
 Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for ..

Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for French Media Amid RT France Si ..

10 minutes ago
 Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating U ..

Ex-FBI Agent, Interpreter Charged With Violating US Sanctions on Deripaska - Jus ..

10 seconds ago
 Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian ..

Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian Open quarters

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.