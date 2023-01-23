US, Israel Begin Exercise Juniper Oak Involving 140 Aircraft, Navy Forces - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Israel began Exercise Juniper Oak 23.2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, involving a wide range of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft, navy and space forces, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States and Israel began Exercise Juniper Oak 23.2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, involving a wide range of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft, navy and space forces, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday.

"Today, U.S. Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces begin Exercise Juniper Oak 23.

2 in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The exercise will include a large-scale live fire event with over 140 aircraft including B52s, F35s, F15s, F16s, FA-18s, AC-130, AH64s, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, the release said.

Juniper Oak 23.2 will also involve ground and air long-range precision fires, rotary wing aircraft, space force assets, special operations forces, and infantry forces, according to the release.