UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Israel Cancel Missile Defense Drill Due To Coronavirus Scare - IDF

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

US, Israel Cancel Missile Defense Drill Due to Coronavirus Scare - IDF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States and Israel canceled their major missile defense exercise amid a coronavirus outbreak, the Israeli military said in a statement.

"Following the instructions of the Israeli Ministry of Health and the situation assessment regarding the coronavirus, and in coordination of the IDF Chief of the General Staff and the commander of EUCOM [US European Command], it has been decided to cancel the exercise," the statement said on Wednesday.

Biannual drills codenamed Juniper Cobra started on Tuesday in Israel and were expected to last till March 13 with the participation of over 600 US troops who arrived from Germany and the United States.

In an effort to stop the disease Israel has placed ten of thousands on quarantine and imposed stringent restrictions on overseas travel.

Related Topics

Israel Germany United States March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

2 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

3 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

3 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.