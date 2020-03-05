US, Israel Cancel Missile Defense Drill Due to Coronavirus Scare - IDF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States and Israel canceled their major missile defense exercise amid a coronavirus outbreak, the Israeli military said in a statement.

"Following the instructions of the Israeli Ministry of Health and the situation assessment regarding the coronavirus, and in coordination of the IDF Chief of the General Staff and the commander of EUCOM [US European Command], it has been decided to cancel the exercise," the statement said on Wednesday.

Biannual drills codenamed Juniper Cobra started on Tuesday in Israel and were expected to last till March 13 with the participation of over 600 US troops who arrived from Germany and the United States.

In an effort to stop the disease Israel has placed ten of thousands on quarantine and imposed stringent restrictions on overseas travel.