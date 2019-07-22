US, Israel Confirm Commitment to Energy Cooperation - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Israel are eager to develop cooperation in the field of energy, the US Embassy said after a meeting between Energy Secretary Rick Perry and his Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz on Monday

"Secretary Perry and Minister Steinitz committed to further advancing the high level of strategic cooperation between the United States and Israel in energy," the embassy said in a statement."Both sides discussed extensive and increasing energy partnership in cybersecurity in energy, enhancing investment in gas projects in Eastern Mediterranean and developing US-Israel Energy Center,"

Both senior officials also expressed their commitment to "continuing the positive energy partnership between two countries," it added.

Perry and Steinitz are scheduled to participate in the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum in Cairo later this week. They plan to meet with their counterparts and discuss regional energy security matters, the US embassy said.