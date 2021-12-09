US, Israel Defense Chiefs to Discuss Possible Plans to Target Iran Nuclear Sites - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday will discuss plans to conduct military drills to prepare for the possibility of an attack to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail with Tehran, Reuters reported citing a senior US official.

The US Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request from Sputnik for comment on the matter.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said earlier on Wednesday that Austin and his Israeli counterpart will discuss Iran's nuclear provocations but he did not provide further details about the upcoming talks.