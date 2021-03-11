US, Israel Discuss Iran During Meeting of Strategic Consultative Group - NSC

The United States and Israel on Thursday reconvened the Strategic Consultative Group to discuss Iran as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States and Israel on Thursday reconvened the Strategic Consultative Group to discuss Iran as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led an interagency US delegation's participation in a virtual meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group on March 11... The two sides shared perspectives on regional security issues of mutual interest and concern, including Iran, and expressed their common determination to confront the challenges and threats facing the region," Horne said in a statement.

The Israeli interagency delegation was led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat agreed to continue the discussions that will include the full range of issues of interest in US-Israeli relations.

"This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

According to prior media reports, Israel sought to lay out during the meeting its latest data on Iran's nuclear project to establish "a mutual intelligence baseline" before moving on to policy discussions.

The Strategic Consultative Group was established in 2009 and includes officials from various defense, foreign policy and intelligence agencies.