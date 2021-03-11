UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Israel Discuss Iran During Meeting Of Strategic Consultative Group - NSC

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:04 PM

US, Israel Discuss Iran During Meeting of Strategic Consultative Group - NSC

The United States and Israel on Thursday reconvened the Strategic Consultative Group to discuss Iran as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States and Israel on Thursday reconvened the Strategic Consultative Group to discuss Iran as the Biden administration moves ahead with its plans to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne announced.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led an interagency US delegation's participation in a virtual meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group on March 11... The two sides shared perspectives on regional security issues of mutual interest and concern, including Iran, and expressed their common determination to confront the challenges and threats facing the region," Horne said in a statement.

The Israeli interagency delegation was led by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat agreed to continue the discussions that will include the full range of issues of interest in US-Israeli relations.

"This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship," the statement said.

According to prior media reports, Israel sought to lay out during the meeting its latest data on Iran's nuclear project to establish "a mutual intelligence baseline" before moving on to policy discussions.

The Strategic Consultative Group was established in 2009 and includes officials from various defense, foreign policy and intelligence agencies.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Nuclear United States March 2015 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab approves funds release for m ..

50 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss adv ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus expels two Polish diplomats in spat over W ..

52 seconds ago

Traffic warden shot dead near Carriage Factory

54 seconds ago

Conspiracies being made to make chairman Senate el ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N leaders concede defeat in press conference : ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.