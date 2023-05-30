UrduPoint.com

US-Israel Missile Defense Team-Up Confirmed Through 2033 - Patel

The memorandum of understanding between the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) has been extended to confirm the close partnership through 2033, IMDO Director Moshe Patel said on Tuesday

"We are having good discussions with the MDA," Patel told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Every lesson learned is being fully shared with the MDA because they are our partners both operational and technical."

Patel characterized the MDA-IMDO relationship as excellent and noted that without US help "we would not be where we are."

Patel also said that part of the road map defining the detailed collaboration over the next ten years has already been approved by Israeli officials and is being studied by the MDA.

The sharing of combat operational experience in missile defense was an ongoing process that was carried out with immediate updates in real time, Patel added.

In July 2022, the US Marine Corps successfully carried out a live-fire test of an air-defense prototype adapted from Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) prototype successfully hit multiple targets representing cruise missiles, according to an official statement.

