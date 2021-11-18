US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States and Israel are discussing the idea of having a temporary nuclear deal with Iran that will extend the time for negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three US and Israeli sources.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart have discussed the idea but talks are only in a preliminary stage, the report said.

The Vienna nuclear talks are set to resume on November 29.