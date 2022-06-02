US, Israel National Security Chiefs Discuss Addressing Iran Nuclear Plans - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The top national security officials of the United States and Israel discussed coordinating their efforts to halt Iran's nuclear program, the White House announced in a joint statement with the Israeli government on Wednesday.

"On May 31, 2022, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata convened a meeting at the White House of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group," the release said. "The officials committed to coordinate (their) efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and toward deterring Iran's aggressive regional activities.

The two officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to combat the Iranian nuclear program and they reviewed ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries, the release said.

"The US and Israeli officials committed that, working toward the same goal, they will remain in close coordination on the full range of issues of mutual interest and to remain united against all threats to their national security," the release added.

Sullivan and Hulata were joined by senior representatives from their respective foreign policy, defense and intelligence agencies, according to the release.