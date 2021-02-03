UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Israel Relations Important Despite No Biden-Netanyahu Call - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

US-Israel Relations Important Despite No Biden-Netanyahu Call - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US relations with Israel are important despite the absence of a phone conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I don't know if it's surprising less than two weeks into an administration. He hasn't called every foreign leader yet.

He certainly would love spending more time talking to foreign leaders," Psaki told reporters. "Obviously we have a long and binding relationship with Israel, important security relationship. I am sure he will discuss that and a range of issues when they two connect."

Netanyahu, who is facing elections in March, had a series of public disagreements with the Barack Obama administration where Biden served as Vice President.

She added that Biden will continue to have "additional engagements" with world leaders in the weeks ahead.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Barack Obama Israel White House March Love

Recent Stories

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

10 minutes ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

10 minutes ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

2 hours ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.