US-Israel Relations Important Despite No Biden-Netanyahu Call - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US relations with Israel are important despite the absence of a phone conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I don't know if it's surprising less than two weeks into an administration. He hasn't called every foreign leader yet.

He certainly would love spending more time talking to foreign leaders," Psaki told reporters. "Obviously we have a long and binding relationship with Israel, important security relationship. I am sure he will discuss that and a range of issues when they two connect."

Netanyahu, who is facing elections in March, had a series of public disagreements with the Barack Obama administration where Biden served as Vice President.

She added that Biden will continue to have "additional engagements" with world leaders in the weeks ahead.